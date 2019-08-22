Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 22, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin

The death has taken place of Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin.



His remains are reposing at his home, with funeral from there on Sunday, August 25 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.



House private please on Thursday, August 22, with viewing from 11am to 11pm on Friday, 23 and Saturday 24.

Annette Ferry, née Hegney of Glasgow and Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Annette Ferry, née Hegney of Glasgow and Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at the family home, Park, Brinalack from 5pm on Friday, August 23 with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola on Saturday, August 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

John Hegarty, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of John Hegarty, Straleel, Carrick.

Removal from the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs on Thursday at 5pm to arrive at his home at 5.45pm where he will repose.

Removal from there on Saturday for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Vincent Kelly, 2B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Vincent Kelly, 2B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with remains going to St Patrick’s Church on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation to follow in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. House private to family only.

Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at the Nursing Unit, Buncrana of Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will leave the Nursing Unit on Tuesday, August 20 at 7pm, going to her late residence.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle.

Reposing at her home in Redcastle following removal from Paisley.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, August 24 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, August 24 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Palliative Care, Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.