Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany

- Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

- Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

- Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan

- Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town

- Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh

- Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at the Nursing Unit, Buncrana of Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will leave the Nursing Unit on Tuesday, August 20 at 7pm, going to her late residence.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle.

Removal from Paisley on Thursday, August 22 arriving at her home in Redcastle at 12.30pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, August 24 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on Thursday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’clock followed by burial in Esker cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan.

Cremation Service in Dardistown Crematorium on Wednesday, August 21 at 2.30pm.

Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town. Ms Bustard was a former national school teacher at Robertson National School, Ballintra.

Funeral service in Donegal Methodist Church, on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, August 21 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon. Remains removing from John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

