Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 19, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

- Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan

- Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town

- Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh

- Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

- Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

- Robin Wheeler (nee Watson) Rathmullan

Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on Thursday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’clock followed by burial in Esker cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Mona Coggins, née Shesgreen, Raheny, Dublin and Rathmullan.

Cremation Service in Dardistown Crematorium on Wednesday, August 21 at 2.30pm.

Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Annie Elizabeth Bustard, known as Betty, Clarcam, Donegal town. Ms Bustard was a former national school teacher at Robertson National School, Ballintra.

Funeral service in Donegal Methodist Church, on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Margaret Monaghan, née Gallagher, Tulnaree, Carndonagh and formerly of Meenderry, Falcarragh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm on Monday, August 19.

House private today for family members only and on the morning of the funeral.

Visiting times on Tuesday, August 20 from 12 noon to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, August 21 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon. Remains removing from John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny. Retired Engineer and formerly of The Cottage Bar, Upper Main St. Letterkenny.

Cremation to take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Enquiries to Pascal Blake Funeral Director, Stony Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Robin Wheeler, née Watson, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Robin Wheeler, née Watson, Rathmullan, peacefully following a short illness at Donegal Hospice.

Reposing at her home in Brae House from 6pm on Monday, August 19 with prayers at 8pm for family and close friends and before the removal on Tuesday, August 20 to St. Columba’s Church of Ireland for 2pm Funeral Service.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

