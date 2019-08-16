Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford

- Vincent Rooney, Boyney, Ballyshannon

- Patricia Mc Lean, 2 Binnion Avenue, Letterkenny née Mc Dermott, Long Lane

- Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown

- Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward

- John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London

- Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff

- Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford

- Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana

- Michael McElwaine, Fanad

- Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa

Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford



The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home from 7pm this evening, Friday, August 16.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon, August 18, at 3 p.m. in Milford Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private. Family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Vincent Rooney, Boyney, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Vincent Rooney, Boyney, Ballyshannon. The late Mr Rooney was a retired butcher.

Remains reposing on Friday from 5pm until 9pm. Funeral to arrive at The Rock Chapel, Ballyshannon, for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Saturday, with burial afterward in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times please. As a mark of respect, Rooney’s Butcher shop, Ballyshannon, will remain closed until Monday. Donations to Coronary Care at Sligo University Hospital, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 087 967 0448.

Patricia Mc Lean, 2 Binnion Avenue, Letterkenny née Mc Dermott, Long Lane

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Mc Lean, 2 Binnion Avenue, Letterkenny née Mc Dermott, Long Lane.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of Anthony and Molly Callan, 23 Dr. Mc Ginley Road, Glencar from 1pm till 6pm on Friday, August 16, with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at 10am with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con Mc Daid Funeral Director.

Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown

The death has taken place at her residence of Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Friday, August 16 .

Rosary at 9pm.

There will be a shuttle bus in operation.

Funeral arrangements later.

Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm on Friday, August 16.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 18 in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London

The sudden death has occurred of John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing on Friday, August 16 at 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her home on Friday, August 16 at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff

The death has taken place of Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff.

Reposing at her late residence after 7pm on Thursday evening.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford

The death has taken place of Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford.

His remains are resting at his home residence at 57 Main Street, Drumquin.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 17 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from her late residence on Saturday, August 17 at 10am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association or Porter Funeral Directors.

House private from 11pm – 10am and strictly on the morning of the funeral.

Michael McElwaine, Cooladerry, Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McElwaine, Cooladerry, Fanad.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 17 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West C/O Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Brae Head, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Brae Head, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa.

His remains will be reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Rosary at 8pm each evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, August 17 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.