Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 12, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Boyle,Bught, Ramelton

- Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

- Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

- Henry Blaney, Rosskirk, Portsalon

- Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

- Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo

- Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

- Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

- Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

Mary Boyle,Bught, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Mary Boyle,Bught, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 13, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gallagher, Ballyroan Park, Dublin 16 and Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, for 10am Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul (Donation Box at Chapel). All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, Ph: 01 4907601.

Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Mary McNulty, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm on Monday, August 12.

Funeral Mass takes place in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Wednesday, August 14 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Falcarragh Nursing Unit C/O any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Henry Blaney, Rosskirk, Portsalon

The sudden death has taken place of Henry Blaney, Rosskirk, Portsalon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Margaret Jean Malpis Deery, Keenagh, Malin Head.

Her remains will be reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Monday, August 12 from 5.30pm to 8pm and on Tuesday, August 13 from 2pm to 8pm.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday, August 14 at 11.30am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Malin Head Defibrillator Group.

Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo, Co. Donegal, peacefully at his residence.

Remains will be reposing at his residence from 2pm to 9pm on Monday, August 12. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please on morning of funeral.

Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Tuesday for 12pm Mass in St. Finnan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Mary Boyle, née Thompson, Bught, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Mary Boyle, née Thompson, Bught, Ramelton. Remains reposing at her home, Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 13, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Remains reposing at her home.

Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries.

Remains will be reposing at his home with funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday, August 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 13 to the Church of our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to ABI & NCBI.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St. Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.