Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 12, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo

- Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Martin Gallagher, Altiloo ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

- Edwin Platt, 1 Bungalow, Long Lane, Letterkenny and formerly of Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

- Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

- Maureen Hayes, née Columb, Glencolumbkille and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

- Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Dessie Egan, Main St., Pettigo, Co. Donegal, peacefully at his residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Breda Ferry, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Tuesday for 12pm Mass in St. Finnan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Mary Boyle, née Thompson, Bught, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Mary Boyle, née Thompson, Bught, Ramelton. Remains reposing at her home, Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 13, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

emains reposing at her home.

Martin Gallagher, Altiloo ,Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Martin Gallagher, Altiloo ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing at St Mary’s Church, Killymard. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital of c/o any family member.

Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries.

Remains will be reposing at his home with funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edwin Platt, 1 Bungalow, Long Lane, Letterkenny and formerly of Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Edwin Platt, 1 Bungalow, Long Lane, Letterkenny and formerly of Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there Monday, August 12 at 1.15pm for service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity to be arranged later C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday, August 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 13 to the Church of our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to ABI & NCBI.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St. Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Hayes, née Columb, Glencolumbkille and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Maureen Hayes, née Columb, Glencolumbkille and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday in St Columba’s Church, Glencolumbkille, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times.

Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Duncan Foster, 94, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon. Cremation to take place in Dunfermline, Scotland.

