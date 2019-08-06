Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon

- Frank Duffy (Francis), Late of Carrowhugh, Greencastle

- Lorna Larkin, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

- Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

- Vincent Boyle, No 3 Greenfield, Convoy

- Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath

- Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Mary Carr, Derrydruel

- Patricia Mearon, known as ‘Pat’, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon

- Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham

Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819

Frank Duffy (Francis), Late of Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank Duffy (Francis), Late of Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday, August 7 from 3pm- 9pm.



Removal from there on Thursday, August 8 at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Drung followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium to arrive at 6pm.



Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Lorna Larkin, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Lorna Larkin, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Senior Dental Nurse, HSE.

Lorna's remains will repose at her home; Crievesmith, Letterkenny from 7pm on Tuesday evening, August 6.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, August 8 going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Vincent Boyle, No 3 Greenfield, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vincent Boyle, No 3 Greenfield, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, August 6.

Funeral from there on Thursday, August 8 at 10.30am, for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am, with burial afterwards in the family plot at St. Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath

The death has occurred in Connolly Hospital, Dublin of Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Wednesday afternoon, August 7 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday August 8 at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private please.

Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully in her 101st year of Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm. Family time at all other times. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please at the request of the deceased. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish society of the Blind c/o of Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

Mary Carr, Derrydruel

The death has occurred in her own home of Mary Carr, Derrydruel.

Wake in her own house from 11am on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary to 11am.

Patricia Mearon, known as ‘Pat’, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patricia Mearon, known as ‘Pat’, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, August 6, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to S.H.O.U.T. c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or any family member. House private at all other times.

Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon

The death has occurred of Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Termon at 11am on Wednesday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on this Tuesday morning at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.