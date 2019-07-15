Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 15, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

- Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

- Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara

- Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 11am on Tuesday, July 16.

Funeral on Thursday, July 18 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Maura O’Donnell, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday from 12 noon with removal at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Connie Ned McBride, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

His remains will repose at the Gweedore Funeral Home on Monday from 3pm until Rosary time at 9pm and on Tuesday from 3pm until Rosary time at 7pm.

Removal to his late residence afterwards to repose overnight.

House private for family only.

Funeral Mass in Saint Mary’s Chapel, Derrrybeg on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Mary Rose McHugh, 'The Hanging Stone', Beagh, Ardara.

Her remains reposed last evening at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield and on Monday from 6pm to 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilclooney Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital C/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

Teresa May Garvey, née McGranaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire of Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

