The sad passing of a former Donegal County Councillor

The death occurred at Árás Ghaoth Dobhair on Saturday morning of Fred Coll, Derrybeg. He was a former County Councillor, a community activist, a fund raiser and had been involved with soccer for many years.

Born in 1933 he was a son of the late Johnny Thomáis Chaitlín Coll, Derrybeg and Bidí Bheag John Thomáis [née Coll] who was originally from Meenaniller, Derrybeg. A member of a family who were widely known for their tradesman skills, he worked in the locality for a number of year before going to work in Edinburgh in the early sixties. It was here he met his future wife, Kathleen McElwaine and they were married in 1964. They later moved to London and he worked on the building sites while Kathleen also secured employment. In 1968 they decided to come to live in Gaoth Dobhair and they had a new bungalow built close to his former home at Derrybeg. He spent some years working in the building trade and also was employed with Mr. Moracco at Bunbeg Harbour.

Soccer Football

Fred Coll along with Colm Phaidí Jimmy McBride, Middletown, Derrybeg have played a significant role in projecting soccer, not only in their native area but in the county as a whole. They were both the founder members of the Donegal League in November, 1971. Up to then the game was a very disorganised sport in the county and though they were various minor leagues, none of them had the solid foundations which marks the present Donegal League. In the initial years Fred served as vice-chairman of the league.

In 1968 Coll and McBride went on to revive Gweedore Celtic which had practically disappeared during the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s. Their effort set in motion a period of domination on the local soccer scene that lasted into the mid eighties. He and his wife Kathleen travelled with the Gweedore Celtic team along with officials and supporters to the United States on two occasions.

County Councillor

Fred Coll was a man who was always keenly interested in politics and in 1979 he contested the Donegal County Council elections and was successful. For the next twelve years he served as a councillor. He was a community activist and had achieved much during the years as a councillor. Following a sudden family bereavement he felt that a defibrillator should be installed in all the ambulances in the county. He along with a colleague, John Glackin initiated an campaign for the provision of this life saving equipment. Needless to say their campaign was successful. Fred was always very passionate about the environment and he deplored illegal dumping. He had a number of dumping sites throughout the area cleaned up.

Charitable Traits

During the mid nineties Fred came up with an unique idea of raising funds for charity. Each year he would organise sheep dog trials in a field near his home. This fundraise became an instant success with competitors throughout the county travelling to Derrybeg to take part. Down through the years he managed to raise magnificent sums which he donated to the local churches, Árás Ghaoth Dobhair, the Derrybeg Day Care Centre and others.

He along with the then Parish Priest Fr. Michael Sweeney and others set up a committee, Coiste Curam Práinne Ghaoth Dobhair with the aim of providing facilities for the elderly. A local woman kindly bequeath a field to the parish in her will and Fr. Sweeney felt that it should be used for the provision of facilities for the elderly. After some years the committee was successful in their effort and a new nursing home was built on the lands.

Fred was always very passionate about the Irish language, culture and local history. Several years ago he collected all the place names in Magheragallon and had them marked on a map and presented a copy to all the local libraries. He felt the place names should be recorded for generations to come.

In 2000 he had a monument erected on his lands in memory of the late Canon James McFadden who served as Parish Priest of Gaoth Dobhair from 1875 to 1901. The beautiful stone monument with a surround was blessed by the then Bishop of Raphoe Most. Rev. Dr. Philip Boyce. You could say that Fred Coll was one of the old stock. He and his wife Kathleen liked to visits houses during the long winter nights. They would visit friends in places as far afield as Glenfin and Fintown. They loved the craic and talking about times past. A keen golfer, he was a trustee of the Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club. Members of the club provided a guard of honour at the Magheragallon clubhouse and accompanied the remains to its final resting place.

Funeral

His funeral mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Monday. The main celebrant was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were: Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, Letterkenny and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola was in the congregation. The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy. The lessons were read by Fr. Brian.

An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill said Fred Coll was a man of strong and abiding faith. He added that he and his wife, Kathleen and their friend Charlie Roarty made many pilgrimages with Cairde Mhuire Lourdes, and that he had a great devotion to Our Lady. An Dr. Pádraig who is Spiritual Director of this pilgrimage added that this year’s pilgrims arrived back home the night before. He placed a bottle of Holy Water from Lourdes on the coffin.

He was predeceased in July 2013 by his wife, Kathleen. He is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Nan Cullen [Downings] and Mrs. Nóra Sweeney, [Magheralosk, Bunbeg], brother-in-law, Danny Sweeney, sisters-in-law, Máire Coll [who was married to Brianaí] and Máire Coll [who was married to John Beag], nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.