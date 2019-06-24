Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill

- Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

- David Power, Bundoran

- Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill



The death has taken place of Manus Mandy Kelly, Drumacanoo, Churchill.

Manus’ remains will repose at his home at Drumacanoo, Churchill, from 11am tomorrow morning, Tuesday June 25th.

House strictly private until that time.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Tony McCaul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday evening from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

David Power, Bundoran

The death has taken place at peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of David Power, 1 Doran Park, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at his late residence on Monday from 10am to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations to the ICU at Sligo University Hospital, c/o of any family member or John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran

Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place of Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of The Haw Road, Lifford.

Funeral details to follow.

