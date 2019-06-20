Beloved teacher, band leader and kind friend - Kathleen Carr laid to rest in Mountcharles

Kathleen Carr was without doubt part of the very fabric of the village of Mountcharles. And the strong sense of community spirit which she so much epitomised was very evident at her funeral on Wednesday morning.

There was a huge amount of love for the late teacher within the walls of the Church of the Sacred Heart. Ms Carr’s gentle but unshakeable positive demeanour seemed to have a presence all of its own as those gathered held her memory dear.

This was perhaps best summed up by former pupil Fr Patsy McDermott who concelebrated the service.

He said: “Miss Carr. Where do I begin? One of those characters from childhood who is forever etched into our memories.

“Kathleen never spoke harshly of anyone. She was a tremendous friend, a neighbour with a welcome for all. She was a people person who took a genuine interest in us all, keeping tabs on our comings and goings though only of our achievements, never the failures."

Fr McDermott spoke of the late teacher’s great love of the arts and how she had instilled this in her students.

“Kathleen introduced us to a world of art, music and drama,” he said. “There was never a harsh word, always praise, tapping into and drawing forth the best from all her students.”

The priest recalled attending Rossnowlagh Feis where many of Ms Carr’s pupils enjoyed a good degree of success. But while the prizes won were celebrated they were far from being her only hallmark of students’ successes.

“She kept drawings, poems and letters among her many trophies from her teaching days,” said Fr McDermott.

There was a ripple of warm and appreciative laughter as the priest told those gathered how he envisaged Ms Carr entering the next life.

“Decked out in a white jacket, striped rainbow trousers, a mustard-coloured cap and scarf and with that signature spring in her step, she heads onwards and upwards through heaven’s gates,” he said.

“It won’t be long until she organises the choir of angels in her usual style in full colour, energy and a word of encouragement and praise for all. No doubt she will have a band in place in no time, all rigged out with waistcoat, ties and caps, done in the best of Donegal tweed.

“And she will tell them all ‘quite good, quite good'.”

Chief celebrant Fr James Sweeney told the congregation that Ms Carr had spent most of her 93 years of life in Mountcharles.

She was the third eldest of five children born to Barney and Bridget Carr. After finishing her education she went to teacher training college in Dublin but was soon to return to Mountcharles. She took up a teaching post in her native village and remained there until retirement. It was in her early years of teaching that she formed the band which became a big part of community life in Mountcharles.

“She took great pride in leading the band and indeed, that is not an easy thing to do,” said Fr Sweeney.

He spoke also of her love for whist where her success was regularly recorded in the notes section of the Donegal Democrat. In fact, she contributed notes herself for many years, having taken over the role following the death of her sister Anna.

She was also well known as a local historian and poet. Fr Sweeney said that Ms Carr had written a lovely poem for him on the occasion of his silver jubilee.

He extended his sympathy to all of her family and friends.

At Ms Carr’s graveside, band members played Dawning of the Day which was the first tune she taught them. They followed it with the beautiful Boolavogue, a fitting farewell for a much-loved teacher and friend who touched many hearts.

In the words of one mourner leaving the graveyard: “That’s another legend gone.”

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam dílis.

Kathleen Carr’s nieces and nephews would like to express their sincere thanks to the local people who loved and cared for their beloved aunt.