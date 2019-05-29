Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 29

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Sally Irwin, nee McGonigle, Castleblayney and formerly of Urris, Clonmany

- John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy

- Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry

- Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

- Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey

- Anne Doherty, Carndonagh and formerly of Ballybofey

- Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs



The death has occured of Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her home with removal on Thursday morning at 10 30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House strictly private please except to family and close friends.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care.

Sally Irwin, nee McGonigle, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghen of Sally Irwin, nee McGonigle, formerly of Urris Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Conabury, Castleblayney.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 30 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains reposed at his late residence from 5pm on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit, Lisfannon of Kathleen Doherty, Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit took place on Monday to St Colmcille’s Oratory, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, May 29 at 10.30am going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church cemetery, Clonmany.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, c/o Comiskey's Funeral Directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am.

Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred of Margaret Gallagher, Calhame, Annagry.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras, Gaoth Dobhair, c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her late residence of Jean Conaghan, Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham at 11am on Wednesday, May 29 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Catherine McCreery, Altnapaste, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 29 at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in St. John’s Church, Kilteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Stranorlar Church of Ireland graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Barnes View Patients Comfort fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar or c/o any family member.

Anne Doherty, Carndonagh and formerly of Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Anne Doherty, (Glenkeen) Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Cornly, Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 29, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Carndonagh.

Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday in Belleek Parish Church of Ireland at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family home private at all times.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.