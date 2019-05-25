Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, May 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hazel Keys, nee Anderson, Whitehill, St Johnston

- Kitty Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair

- Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

-Joe McGirr, Alt Upper, Castlefinn

- Maeve Byrne, Towney, Kilcar

- Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Hazel Keys nee Anderson, Whitehill, St Johnston.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, May 26 at 10.40am going to St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

The death has taken place in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Kitty Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal Sunday at 10.30am going to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

House private from after the rosary until 10am.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Her remains are going to Blessed John Dun’s Scotus Church, Gorbals on Monday, May 27 at 6.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rutherglen Cemetery.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Joe McGirr, Alt Upper, Castlefinn

Joe’s remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday, May 26 at 10.20am for Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

The house is strictly private please on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

The death has taken place of Maeve Byrne, Towney, Kilcar.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Sunday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am .

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

The death has taken place of Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church at 2pm on Sunday followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

House private please.

