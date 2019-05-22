Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

- Mary Boyle Tullycleave, Ardara

- Hugh Burke, Carrowen, Burt

- Johnnie Gallagher, Mossfield, Churchill

- Jimmy McHugh, Leaconnell, Ardara

- Katherine A. Sheeran of Mountcharles and Greystones, Wicklow

- Patsy Wilson, O’Cléirigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

- John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Carndoagh Community Hospital of Tony Doherty, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest today at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 24 at 10.30am going to the Oratory, Ballyliffen for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Clonmany.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Ard Aioibhinn Alzheimer’s Unit Carndonagh, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House Private Please from 11pm until 11am.

Mary Boyle Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are currently reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Thursday evening, May 23 at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, May 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Hugh Burke, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Burke, Carrowen, Burt.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home this evening Tuesday, May 21 at 5pm going to his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday morning, May 23 at 10.15am going to St Aengus Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul or Lough Swilly Lifeboat C/O any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Johnnie Gallagher, Mossfield, Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnnie Gallagher, Mossfield, Churchill.

Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Noel Gallagher, Mossfield from 6pm on Tuesday evening May 21.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendoan at 11am on Thursday, May 23, followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to Medical 2, Patients' Comfort Fund c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Jimmy McHugh, Leaconnell, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital in his 92nd year of Jimmy McHugh Leaconnell, Ardara.

His remains will repose in his residence today Tuesday from 1pm and on Wednesday from 12 noon.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 11.15am to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House private to family, neighbours and close friends on the morning of the funeral please.

Katherine A. Sheeran of Mountcharles and Greystones, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Katherine A. Sheeran of Mountcharles and Greystones, Wicklow. Reposing at Nazareth House, Malahide Road on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.45pm.

Removal on Wednesday, May 22 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Patsy Wilson, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Patsy Wilson, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains residing at Donegal Hospital Chapel of Rest. Removal on Tuesday evening at 5.30pm to go to St Mary’s Church, Killymard. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home. Viewing on Tuesday at 5pm with removal to St Crona's Church, Dungloe for 7.30pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Navenny Car Park, Ballybofey with visiting time from 1pm to 3pm and from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, May 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

John Coyle, Coventry, England and formery of Trentagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Coyle, 156 Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, England and formerly of Trentagh, St Johnston.

Husband of Rose Coyle, née Gallagher, of Skeog Cottages, Brigend, who passed away on Sunday, May 5 aged 92 Years.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 31 at 9.45am in St Patrick’s RC Church in Coventry, England followed by burial in Windmill Road Cemetery, Coventry.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Age UK Charity C/O Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, Coventry.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.