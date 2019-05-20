Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, May 20, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Katherine A. Sheeran of Mountcharles and Greystones, Wicklow

- Patsy Wilson, O’Cléirigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

- Peggie Coyle, Carrick Boyle, Gaoth Dobhair

- Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

- John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

- Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown

- Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Katherine A. Sheeran of Mountcharles and Greystones, Wicklow. Reposing at Nazareth House, Malahide Road on Tuesday, on May 21 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.45pm.

Removal on Wednesday, May 22 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Patsy Wilson, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Patsy Wilson, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains residing at Donegal Hospital Chapel of Rest. Removal on Tuesday evening at 5:30pm to go to St Mary’s Church, Killymard. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary May Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home from this evening at 6pm and rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday at 5pm with removal to St Crona's Church, Dungloe for 7.30pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny Hospice of Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her late residence for in Carrick Boyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie, Funeral Director.

Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Angela Dunnion, née Doogan, Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest Navenny Car Park,Ballybofey, on Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 with visiting time each day from 1pm to 3pm and from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, May 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

John Coyle, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Coyle, 156 Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, England and formally of Trentagh, St Johnston.

Husband of Rose Coyle née Gallagher, of Skeog Cottages, Brigend, Donegal, who passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 aged 92 Years.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 31 at 9.45am in St Patrick’s RC Church in Coventry, England followed by burial in Windmill Road Cemetery, Coventry.

Flowers welcome or donations in lieu if desired to Age UK Charity C/O Franklin & Hawkins Funeral Directors, Coventry.

Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lords Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.