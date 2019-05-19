Deaths in Donegal, -Sunday evening, May 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham

- Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair

- Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown

- Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston

- Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

- Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

- Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Surpless, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Tuesday at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place of Peggie Coyle, Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny at 6pm this evening Sunday going to repose at her residence.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown



The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Kathleen McMenamin, Ballinamore, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm this evening, Sunday.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in StColmcille’s Chapel, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston. Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this Sunday evening May 19.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lords Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow.

On Sunday, May 19, his remains will be reposing at his late residence at Cruit from 1pm with Rosary 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

The death has occurred at his home of Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is strictly Private please at the request of the deceased

Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

The death has occurred of Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow.

The late Bob Kavanagh's remains were returned to the family on Friday, May 24 for cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 12 noon. His ashes will be interred with his daughter Caoimh, at a later date.

A seat and plaque will be unveiled in Ros Ban Garden, Raphoe in Bob's honour on June 9 at 3pm.

