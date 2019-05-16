Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 16, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Stuart Kirkpatrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Stuart Kirkpatrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra.

Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church on Friday at 2pm with burial afterwards in St. John's Graveyard, Rossnowlagh. House strictly private please.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000.

Charles Quinn, Meenacally, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Charles Quinn, Meenacally, Donegal town. Remains reposing at the residence of Rita Gallagher, Leghowney, from 4pm on Thursday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Bradshaw, 102 Moyola Drive, Shantallow, Derry and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kevin Bradshaw, 102 Moyola Drive, Shantallow, Derry, and formerly of St Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence in Derry with removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Burial afterwards in City Cemetery, Derry.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Friends of Altnagelvin Hospital, care of Conlan and Breslin on 086 249 2036.

Kathleen “Monsie” Ambrose, 18 Lennon Grove, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Kathleen “Monsie” Ambrose, 18 Lennon Grove, Ramelton.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Thursday, May 16 at 5pm, going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 17 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Greene Louth and Ranafast

The death has occurred of Jim Greene, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Louth and Donegal.

Reposing at his late residence, from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Fursey's Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Molly McGettigan, Glassaghbeg, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Molly McGettigan, Glassaghbeg, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from today, Wednesday at 3pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Letterbrick with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Mary Shields, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Shields, Glen, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Any family member.

Margaret Hegarty, Shrove, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Margaret Hegarty, Shrove, Greencastle.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

John Hanna, (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town

The death has taken place of John Hannah (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 1pm until 10pm. Removal from there on Friday morning to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Research Clinic, Dublin.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, May 17 at 1.30 for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Monreagh Presbyterain Church c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

