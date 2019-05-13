Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, May 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford

The death has taken place of Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford.

Reposing at the family home, Ballyduff, Lifford on Monday, May 13 from 4pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home from 4pm on Monday, May 13.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time, please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

James (Busty) McMonagle 57 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death took place on May 12 at Letterkenny University Hospital of James (Busty) McMonagle 57 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of his sister and brother Lena and Patrick McMonagle No 2 St Eunan's Terrace Letterkenny from 1pm on Monday, May 13.

Removal on Tuesday, May 14 at 9.30am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to The Patients Comfort Fund c/o University Hospital Letterkenny c/o Bradley Funeral Directors Letterkenny.

Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises on Monday evening at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dessie O’ Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dessie O’Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles.

Funeral service on Monday at 3pm, in the Church of Ireland, Mountcharles, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Dessie Kelly, St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The sudden death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, 6A St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains are at Kelly's Funeral Home Oakfield, Raphoe with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.40am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon. Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

