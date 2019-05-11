Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, May 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Julian Campbell, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later, Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.

The sudden death has occurred of Dessie Kelly, 6A St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home Oakfield, Raphoe from 7pm this evening, Saturday, and tomorrow, Sunday, from 4pm with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.40am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Colum, Doogan, 11 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Saturday, May 11 from 3pm until 6.30pm with removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral to repose for 12 noon Mass on Sunday May 12th.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Gibson, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy today, Saturday, May 11 from 3pm until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm for service at St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

The death has taken place peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of John Neil Breslin, Lower Monargan, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his residence from 10am to 10pm on Saturday May 11.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon May 12 at 12.30pm to The Church of The Holy Family Ardara for 1pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Kathleen Towey, Cloonfaulis, Kilkelly, Co Mayo and late of Urris, Clonmany, Co Donegal.

Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, on Saturday evening beginning with evening prayer at 5pm to conclude at 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee Sunday afternoon for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Urlar Cemetery.

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow, of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon.

Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

The death has taken place of Brendan Mc Geehan, Ballykerrin, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 12, at 1pm in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only please, donations to the Little Angels School, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

