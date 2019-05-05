Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 5

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town

- Patricia Gallagher, Glebe, Letterkenny

- Sarah Ellen Friel, Fanad

- Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

- Steve Mc Philemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Bridie McGinley Tullyrapp, Raphoe

- Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany

- Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim



Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town.

Reposing at the home of her sister, Donna, Copany, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cill Aoibhinn House, Donegal town, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patricia Gallagher, née Kelly, Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Gallagher, née Kelly, Glebe, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Sarah Ellen Friel, Fallanese, Fanad

The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sarah Ellen Friel, Fallanese, Fanad.

Removal from Brentwood Manor took place on Sunday at 4pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty to arrive at 5.30pm.

Remains reposing overnight in St. Mary’s Church with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, May 7. Funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Steve McPhilemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Steve Mc Philemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Castlefinn cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Bridie McGinley Tullyrapp, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home of Bridie McGinley, Tullyrapp, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from the funeral home took place on Sunday at 11am to her late residence for wake at Tullyrapp and to repose overnight.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only.

John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday morning, May 6 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Linda Baskin, No .7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Rossinver Parish Church of Ireland, Main St., Kinlough for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at Funeral Home or Church.

