Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, May 5, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town

- Patricia Gallagher, Glebe, Letterkenny

- Sarah Ellen Friel, Fanad

- Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

- Steve Mc Philemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Bridie McGinley Tullyrapp, Raphoe

- Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Lizzy Wilson, Kilmacrennan

- John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany

- Noreen Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

- Maggie Boyle formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

- John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart

- Teresa Crotty, (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek

- Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- Michael Patrick Conroy, late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

- Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Linda Scott, Copany, Donegal town.

Reposing at the home of her sister, Donna, Copany, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Monday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Cill Aoibhinn House, Donegal town care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patricia Gallagher, née Kelly, Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Gallagher, née Kelly, Glebe, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Sarah Ellen Friel, Fallanese, Fanad

The death has occurred at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Sarah Ellen Friel, Fallanese, Fanad.

Removal from Brentwood Manor on Sunday at 4pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty to arrive at 5.30pm.

Remains reposing overnight in St. Mary’s Church with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, May 7. Funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Steve McPhilemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Steve Mc Philemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home on Sunday, May 5 from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Castlefinn cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Bridie McGinley Tullyrapp, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home of Bridie McGinley, Tullyrapp, Raphoe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from the funeral home on Sunday at 11am going to her late residence for wake at Tullyrapp and to repose overnight.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Oliver O’Donnell, 16 McNeilly Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only.

Lizzy Wilson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Lizzy Wilson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday afternoon, May 5 at 2.30pm going to Leiter Presbyterian Church, Kilmacrennan for Service at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday morning, May 6 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Noreen Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Noreen Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Meenaneary.

House private from 11pm - 11am. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 5 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

Maggie Boyle formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Maggie Boyle formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late sister, Annie McFadden’s residence, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Rosary at 9pm on Saturday.

Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday at 11am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart.

His remains reposed at the residence of Daniel Cullen, Fanninoughan, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 4 at 10am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Removal afterwards to Cooney’s Funeral Home, Robert Street, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Viewing from 7pm to 9pm, Saturday May 4.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 5 at 10.30am in St James’ Church, Ramsgrange, New Ross. Burial afterwards in Ballyhack Cemetery.

Teresa Crotty, (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Teresa Crotty, (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT 93 3 FU.

Neighbours and friends are welcome at the family home on Saturday from 2pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Sunday in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning.

Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service in Rossinver Parish Church, Main St, Kinlough on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

House is strictly private on the day of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Rossinver Parish Church.

Michael Patrick Conroy, late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael Patrick Conroy, late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and Meelick, Roosky, Co. Roscommon.

Former teacher at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposed in Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street, Galway, today (Saturday) from 2pm until 3.30pm. Removal afterwards to the NUIG donor programme to honour Michael’s request to aid in the silent teaching of medical students in University College Galway.

Linda Baskin, No .7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later, all enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home on 0862492036.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.