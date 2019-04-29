Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 29, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Removal from her late residence on Sunday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mura's Church, Fahan 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital.

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty this Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Reposing at her home until removal on Monday morning at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights and the morning of the funeral.

Removal from the Lakehouse on Monday at 3.30pm going to his Late residence at Breaghy.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lakehouse Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening Sunday, April 28 at 7pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Carnone Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only all enquiries to Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

A wake will be held at his home in Ballyheerin on Sunday, April 28 from 12 noon to 6pm.

A Service will be held in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rosnakill at 2pm on Monday, April 29.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on the day of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteers Funeral Directors.

Removal from 24 Abbey Village on Sunday, at 5.15pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilmacrennan cemetery.

House private from 9pm until 11am.

Remains reposing at her home (Eircode F94 EF96)until Monday, April 29, with removal to St Cartha's Church, Kilcar to arrive for requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

