Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, April 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence from 6pm to 11pm on Friday, April 26.

Reposing again on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 10pm.

Leaving from there on Sunday, April 28 for 11am Funeral Mass at St Bridgets Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place in Swansea, Wales of James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

His remains will arrive at his sister, Teresa Wood's residence at Tully, Malin Head at approximately 1.30pm on Friday, April 26.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday for 9am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey.

Noelle's remains will repose at the family home from 11am on Friday until removal on Sunday at 10am for Requiem Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Soccur, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at his residence of Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan.

His remains will repose at his son William and Janette's home from 7pm on Thursday evening April 25.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon April 27 at 2.15 for service at 2.30 in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lauralynn, Children’s Hospice c/o of Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin, Bridgend

The death has taken place of Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin.

Reposing at her late residence Dumberry Hill, Bridgend.

Funeral will leave from there on Sunday, April 28 at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church Fahan, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and Donations if desired in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.



Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland.

There will be a Mass for Sheelagh at St Edmond's RC church, London, N9 on Friday May 3, followed by cremation at Enfield Crematorium at 1.30pm.



