Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

- James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

- Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

- Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan

- Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin

- Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

- Bridget Mullan, née McGonigle, formerly of Gortahork

- Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

- Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St Johnston and formerly of Dublin

- Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough

- Ivan Leeper, England and formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey.

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Directors on 087 973 4000

James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place in Swansea, Wales of James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

His remains will arrive at his sister, Teresa Wood's residence at Tully, Malin Head at approximately 1.30pm on Friday, April 26.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday for 9am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey.

Noelle's remains will repose at the family home from 11am on Friday until removal on Sunday at 10am for Requiem Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Soccur, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at his residence of Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan.

His remains will repose at his son William and Janette's home from 7pm on Thursday evening April 25.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon April 27 at 2.15 for service at 2.30 in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lauralynn, Children’s Hospice c/o of Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin, Bridgend

The death has taken place of Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin.

Reposing at her late residence Dumberry Hill, Bridgend.

Funeral will leave from there on Sunday, April 28 at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church Fahan, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and Donations if desired in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven.



Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.

Bridget Mullan, née McGonigle, formerly of Gortahork

The death has taken place of Bridget Mullan, née McGonigle, formerly of Gortahork.

Funeral from her home, 17 Dunlade Road, Greysteel on Friday at 9.25am for 10am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, Bt48 6JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesda, April 24.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, April 26, at 10.20am going St. Patrick's church, Murlog, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St Johnston and formerly of Dublin

The death has occurred of Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, formerly Crumlin, Dublin.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 1pm going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation service at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Inisaoibhin Residence, University Hospital, Galway, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his son Liam and daughter-in-law Anne-Marie Kelly in Creesloughbeg.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death occurred last September in Bristol, England of Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Friday, April 26 at 6pm in Stranorlar Graveyard.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland.

There will be a Mass for Sheelagh at St Edmond's RC church, London, N9 on Friday May 3, followed by cremation at Enfield Crematorium at 1.30pm.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.