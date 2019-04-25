Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.

Bridget Mullan, née McGonigle, formerly of Gortahork

The death has taken place of Bridget Mullan, née McGonigle, formerly of Gortahork.

Funeral from her home, 17 Dunlade Road, Greysteel on Friday at 9.25am for 10am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, Bt48 6JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesda, April 24.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, April 26, at 10.20am going St. Patrick's church, Murlog, for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St Johnston and formerly of Dublin

The death has occurred of Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, formerly Crumlin, Dublin.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 1pm going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation service at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Inisaoibhin Residence, University Hospital, Galway, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his son Liam and daughter-in-law Anne-Marie Kelly in Creesloughbeg.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death occurred last September in Bristol, England of Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Friday, April 26 at 6pm in Stranorlar Graveyard.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.



