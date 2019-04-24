Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

- Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St Johnston and formerly of Dublin

- Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough

- Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

- Ivan Leeper, England and formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Helen Flynn Mackey, London and formerly of Letterkenny

- Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop

- Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan

- Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad

- Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has occurred of Hugh James Doherty, 6 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesda, April 24.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, April 26, at 10.20am going St. Patrick's church, Murlog, for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St Johnston and formerly of Dublin

The death has occurred of Derek Coss, 4 Lennon Grove, Ballylennon, St. Johnston, formerly Crumlin, Dublin.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, 24th April.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation service at 3.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Inisaoibhin Residence, University Hospital, Galway, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Willie Kelly, Creesloughbeg, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his son Liam and daughter-in-law Anne-Marie Kelly in Creesloughbeg.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba's Church, Termon at 11am on Thursday April 25, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death occurred last September in Bristol, England of Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Friday, April 26 at 6pm in Stranorlar Graveyard.

Helen Flynn Mackey, London and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Helen Flynn Mackey at Middlesborough Hospital, England and formerly Letterkenny.

Helen's remains will be received to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm.

Reposing overnight for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, April 25 to which all family and friends are welcome.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwall.

All enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop

The death has occurred of Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 25 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please at the request of the deceased.



Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service in Leitir Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Oncology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad

The death has occurred at the Ramelton Nursing Unit of Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad.

Funeral service in Fannett Presbyterian Church tomorrow Thursday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Rossnakill Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only.

Enquries to Mc Ateer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at her residence of Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Enquiries to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on 071 98 51744.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

