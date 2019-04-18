Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, April 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formally of Marion Park, Buncrana

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and Killybegs

- Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

- Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formally of Marion Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Palm Beach, Florida of Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formally of Marion Park, Buncrana on April 15th 2019.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and Killybegs

The death has taken place of Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and formerly of Portnacross, Killybegs.

Reposing at his brother Martin's residence, Portnacross on Thursday, April 18 from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Friday, April 19 at 11.30am to St Mary's Church, Killybegs for service at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in St Eunan's Nursing Home of Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral home from 11am on Thursday, April 18 with removal at 11.30am going for the 12 noon Ferry to Arranmore Island where he will repose at his late residence.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at his father's house in Carrickfinn from 10am on Thursday, April 18.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director



Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Service on Good Friday at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Lettermacaward.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

A one-way system will be in operation from Jim Gallagher's Oyster Factory to Cloughwally School.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.