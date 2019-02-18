Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Annie, 'Nancy' Drislane, née O'Doherty from Dublin and Clonmany

- Ann Boyle, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

- Maureen Cunningham, Kilcar

- John Joe McGee, Buncrana

- Keith Roberts, Ludden, Buncrana

Annie, 'Nancy' Drislane, née O'Doherty from Dublin and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Annie, 'Nancy' Drislane, née O'Doherty from Ashtown Grove, Dublin 7, Dublin and formerly of Clonmany.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Navan Road arriving for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul's).



Ann Boyle, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Ann Boyle, Carricknamohill, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm to 8pm. House private thereafter.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass, with removal afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Lung Foundation or Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

John Joe McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of John Joe McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Keith Roberts, The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Keith Roberts, The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana. Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family and close friends only at the request of the deceased.

