Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver

- Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

- Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

- Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan,Killybegs

- Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

- Susan Coll, Moyle View, Millford

- Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

- Jimmy McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Aaron Heraty, Rampark Lane, Finner, Ballyshannon

Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University hospital of Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly from Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Wednesday, February 13.

Funeral from there on Friday, February 15, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake, Funeral Director.

Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver

The death has taken place of Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.

Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart.

His remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Thursday, February 14 at 3pm going to the family residence, via Creeslough.

Funeral on Saturday, February 16, to Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.



Remains will repose at McGlynn’s funeral home from 7pm on Wednesday, February 13, with Rosary at 9pm.



Remains will repose at his home at Derrylaconnell, Doochary, on Thursday, February 14, from 11am with Rosary at 9pm.



Removal on Friday morning, February 15 at 10.30am going to St. Conal’s Church, Doochary, for 11am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in the local Cemetery.



Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan,Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of her brother PJ and Anne Marie from 7.30pm on Wednesday with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

The death has taken place of Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Susan Coll, Moyle View, Millford

The death has taken place Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Coll, Moyle View, Millford.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Peters Church, Millford.

Burial afterwards in Massmount Cemetery, Fanad.

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, February 15, from 11am to 11pm and on Saturday, February 16, from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jimmy McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Jimmy McGinley, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Aaron Heraty, Rampark Lane, Finner, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place tragically of Aaron Heraty, Rampark Lane, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence with remains going to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to STOP, C/o John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors or any family member.

