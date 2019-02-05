Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 5, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar

- Gary Rawdon, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

- Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville

- Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville

- John Glen Davis, Cloughroe, Drumkeen

- Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad

- Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton

- Kathleen Gallagher, 19 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town

- Willie Joe Campbell, London, formerly of Drimnacarrow, Frosses

- Mary Gormley, Main Street, St Johnston

- Maura Daly, Bundoran

- Margaret Ann McGinley, Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballina, Falcarragh

- Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle, London

Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar. Reposing at his late residence. Removal from his late residence on Thursday at 10.30am, for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church Kilcar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Gary Rawdon, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Gary Rawdon, Carricknamohill, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his late residence with removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights please.

Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville

The death has taken place of Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville.

Her wake is taking place in her son, Mervyn and daughter-in-law Joyce’s residence, 'Trean House,' Tremone, Lecamey.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 7 at 12.15pm for 1pm funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal MS Society c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Tuesday February 5 at 2pm, going to his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 7 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

John Glen Davis, Cloughroe, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at his residence of John Glen Davis, Cloughroe, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service at his late residence on Wednesday, February 6 at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Stranorlar Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy or any family member.

Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad

The death has taken place of Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad.

Removal on Wednesday, January 6 at 3pm from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, January 8 going to St Columbas Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place of Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton.

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, February 6 from 11am.

Funeral Service in St. Paul's Parish Church, Ramelton, on Thursday, February 7 at 3.15pm.

Cremation on Friday afternoon, February 8 at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Heart Services, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen Gallagher, 19 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher, 19 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town. Celebration of Kathleen's life in the Saint John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town on Wednesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Solace Cancer Support, Donegal Town, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Willie Joe Campbell, London, formerly of Drimnacarrow, Frosses

The death has taken place of Willie Joe Campbell, London, England and formerly of Drimnacarrow. Husband of Ellen Campbell (née Devenney), formerly of Letterkenny.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Wednesday evening February 6 at 6.30pm, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral mass on Thursday, February 7 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road cemetery, Frosses.

Mary Gormley, Main Street, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Mary Gormley, Main Street, St Johnston.

House Private please, family only.

Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday morning, January 6 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran



The sudden death occurred on Sunday of Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the residence of her sister and brother in law, Sheila and Pat Rooney, Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran on Tuesday from 2pm to 9pm.

House private at all other times please. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at the wake or Church.

Margaret Ann McGinley, Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballina, Falcarragh



The death has taken of place in Galway University Hospital of Margaret Ann McGinley of Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and 74 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her home at 13 Meenaniller from 2pm on Monday, February 4. Removal on Tuesday, February 5 at 1.30pm going to 74 Ballina, Falcarragh, to wake from 2pm. Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, February 6, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm tonight, Tuesday.

Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle. She passed away in London on January 4 .

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 7 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, London.

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30pm.

