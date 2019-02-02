Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pat McDermott, Cloghan

- Margaret Dunnion, Donegal town and Sligo

- Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Belfast and Portnoo

- James McDaid (Kitty), Ballygawley, Newmills, Glenswilly

- Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran

- Mary Molloy, Rathneeney, Laghey

- Denis Doherty (Reilly), 8 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Frances (Cissie) Gallagher, née Kelly, Ballyshannon

- Christopher Mc Bride, Killygordon

- Sarah (Sally) Parke Knockbrack, Letterkenny

- Charlie Maloney, Duleek, Co Meath and formerly of Ardara

- Patrick O’Donnell, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

- Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

- Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle, London

Pat McDermott, Glassaghmore, Cloghan

The death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, of Pat McDermott, Glassaghmore, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at his home in Glassaghmore from 2pm on Sunday.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Letterbrick, with burial afterwards to Edeninfagh Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town and Ballinafad, Sligo

The death has occurred of Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town.

Remains reposing in Donegal Community Hospital on Sunday, from 4-7pm and Monday from 5pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town arriving for 7pm service.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 5 at 11am followed by burial in Clar Graveyard.

Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Belfast and Portnoo

The death has occurred of Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Antrim and Portnoo.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 10.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ALONE.

James McDaid (Kitty), Ballygawley, Newmills, Glenswilly

The sudden death has occurred of James McDaid (Kitty), Ballygawley, Newmills, Glenswilly.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Removal on Saturday, February 2 at 6.45pm going to St Columba's Church, Glenswilly to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday at 2pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran, or any family member.

Mary Molloy, Rathneeney, Laghey

The death has taken place of Mary Molloy, Rathneeney, Laghey.

Removal to arrive at Saint Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 6.30pm Mass on Saturday evening with burial after 11am Mass on Sunday morning.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the patients comfort fund, Árás Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey. Enquires to Martin Gallagher Funeral Directors, Laghey on 0863547875.

Denis Doherty (Reilly), 8 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Denis Doherty (Reilly), 8 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 3 at 1.30pm, going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Strictly private please on the morning of the funeral.

Frances (Cissie) Gallagher (née Kelly), Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Frances (Cissie) Gallagher (née Kelly) Cordiver, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of Resurrection at 11am, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House strictly private please.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Christopher McBride, Killygordon

The sudden death has taken place of Christopher McBride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon.

His remains are reposing at his home on Saturday until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Sarah (Sally) Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Sally Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny on Thursday, January 31.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am going to The Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11.30am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Charlie Maloney, Duleek, Co Meath and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place of Charlie Maloney, Ryans Court, Duleek, County Meath and formerly of Meaghara, Ardara.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Cianan’s Church, Duleek for 11.30am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the Good Shephard Cemetery, Duleek.

Family flowers only, Donations to Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan

Patrick O’Donnell, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

The death has taken place of Patrick O’Donnell, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal town and formerly Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late home in Donegal town.

Removal from there on Saturday evening to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 7pm Mass to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4.30pm. Family flowers only, or if desired, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle passed away in London 4th January 2019 .

Funeral mass for the late Leonie Campbell will take place on February 7th at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green , London .

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30 pm

Sadly missed by her sister Pauline in London, brothers Bill New York, Joseph Waterford and Pat in Ballyshannon along with numerous cousins and friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.