Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning - January 31

- Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick

- Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle

- Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown

- Margaret O'Hagan Late of 81 Main Street, Sion Mills

- Bridget Kane, Prucklish, Churchill

- Michelle Gallagher, Ringsend, Dublin and Corr Point, Lettermacaward

- Ena Sweeney, Stralongford, Drumkeen

- Ross Stevenson, Aughnish, Ramelton

- Ann Bonner, Cappry Lane, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Brian beag Bonner, Srath Máirtín, Gaoth Dobhair

- Lawrence Mc Bride late of Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Raphoe

- Kathleen Callaghan, Waterloo Street, Derry City, and Buncrana

- Daniel Scott, Bedlam, Gortahork

- Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair

- Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh

- Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

- Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

- Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick.

Removal today from the Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 2pm to arrive at the family home for 4.30pm. Rosary on Thursday and Friday night at 9pm. House private from 10pm until 11am both nights.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle

The death has taken place at his home of Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations in lieu of mass cards and flowers to the Friend of Carndonagh Community Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

One way system in operation.

Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown, Donegal

The death has taken place of Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown, Donegal



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brigid McGeehan, late of Fintown P.O. Beloved wife of the late Peadar and much-loved mother of Michael, Breege, John, Paul and Mairead and cherished sister of Margaret McCarry.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law, Mary, Margaret, and Missy, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the wider family circle.

Remains reposing at her home on Thursday, January 31, from 5 pm Rosary on Thursday night at 10 pm and on Friday night at 9 pm.

Family time from Rosary until 11 a.m each day Funeral Mass at 11 a.m on Saturday, February 2, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret O'Hagan Late of 81 Main Street, Sion Mills



The death has taken place of Margaret O`Hagan Late of 81 Main Street, Sion Mills.

Removal from Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday at 6pm to St Theresa's Church, Sion Mills.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 1 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Kane, Prucklish, Churchill



The death has taken place of Bridget Kane, Prucklish, Churchill.

Remains are reposing at the residence of her niece Josie Burke, Barracks, Newmills, Glenswilly.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Michelle Gallagher, Ringsend, Dublin and Corr Point, Lettermacaward



The death has occurred at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, of Michelle Gallagher, Ringsend, Dublin and Corr Point, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 31 from 4pm with Rosary at 9 pm.

Removal on Friday morning February 1 at 11.30am going to St Bridget’s Church Lettermacaward, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, on Saturday, February 2 with Service at 2pm.

Family flowers only please.

Ena Sweeney, Stralongford, Drumkeen



The death has occurred in St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Ena Sweeney, Legland, Drunkeen.

Her remains will be reposing at her daughter, Kathleen’s Home, Stralongford from 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday January 30.

Funeral mass on Friday afternoon, February 1 at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Ross Stevenson, Aughnish, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Ross Stevenson, Bught Road, Aughnish, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home from 7.30pm on Wednesday evening January 30.

Funeral Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 1 at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford.

Ann Bonner, Cappry Lane, Cappry, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Ann Bonner, Cappry Lane, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday, Jan 30, from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Thursday, Jan 31 from 11am until 10pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 1, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Brian Beag Bonner, Srath Máirtín, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Brian beag Bonner, Srath Máirtín, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at the Gaoth Dobhair funeral home from 3pm on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital. c/o Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Kathleen Callaghan, Waterloo Street, Derry City and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen Callaghan, Waterloo Street, Derry City and Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal at 10.15am on Wednesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the family plot.

Bobby Dobson, 10 Beechwood Road, Newline Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Archview Nursing Home of Bobby Dobson, 10 Beechwood Road, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be arriving at St Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday evening on January 29 at 6pm to repose on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 31 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Archview Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o and family member or Con McDaid & Son Funeral Directors.

Lawrence McBride late of Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Raphoe

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Lawrence McBride late of Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Raphoe.

Reposing at his daughter, Mary Mc Bride's home, 81 Ashlawn, Letterkenny this evening, Tuesday January 29 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his daughter's home on Thursday morning, January 31 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents' Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Daniel Scott, Bedlam, Gortahork

The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Daniel Scott, Bedlem, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortahork from 5pm on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair



The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Thursday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh



The tragic death has taken place due to a road traffic accident of Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 1pm going to his parents' residence.

Removal from there on Thursday for 10am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

The death has occurred of Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties, wife of the late Vincent Campbell.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Meenahalla, Glenties.

Removal from there on Thursday morning to St. Connells Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his nephew, Uel Mc Mullin’s residence, Station House, Victoria Bridge, Co. Tyrone.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 31, at 1.15pm for Service at 2pm in Donoughmore Parish Church, Castlefin, with burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Arthritis Society – Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The tragic death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of 24 year old John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

John’s remains will repose at his home in Carrowcannon from 11am on Tuesday, January 29.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Finians Church, Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork

Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Tuesday, and from 12 noon to 8pm on Wednesday, January 30.

Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, January 31 at 10am followed by burial in the family plot at Conwal Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

