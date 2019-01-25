Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 25, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sister Mary Rose McHugh, formally Sister Macarton, Sisters of Mercy, St Catherines Convent, Ballyshannon

- JJ Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Peadar Phat O Donnell, Lough na nDeoran, Annagry

-Anna Glackin, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

- Ethna McKenna, née McElgunn, Newline Road, Letterkenny, Lisnaskee

- James Monaghan (Jimmy), Lettercran, Pettigo

- Dan Doherty (Leenan), 69 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

- Patricia Coyle, Crock of Gold, Glenree, Carrigart

- Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Sister Mary Rose McHugh, formally Sister Macarton, Sisters of Mercy, St Catherines Convent, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at St Catherines Convent, Ballyshannon today from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Catherine’s Convent on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assroe Cemetery.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of JJ Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar former Donegal County Councillor.

Remains reposing at his home on Friday 25th Jan from 6m to 10pm and on Saturday January 26 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 27 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital and St Vincent De Paul c/o Gerard McCool & Son Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Peadar Phat O Donnell, Lough na nDeoran, Annagry.

His remains will arrive at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Annagry on Saturday, January 26 for 6.30pm Mass, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 1pm Sunday afternoon, January 27 with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private.



The death has occurred of Anna Glackin, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home on Friday, January 25 from 6pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Viewing tomorrow evening, Saturday, January 26 from 5pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



The death has occurred of Ethna McKenna, (Maryville), Newline Road, Letterkenny, née McElgunn, Kilturk, Lisnaskee.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, January 26 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral.

The death has taken place of James Monaghan (Jimmy), Lettercran, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at the residence of his late brother, Tommy Monaghan on Friday from 3pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Family time please on Saturday morning.

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Dan Doherty (Leenan), 69 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

The death has taken place of Patricia Coyle, Crock of Gold, Glenree, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of St John The Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private during the wake and on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

The death has occurred of Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at her sister, Ann McBride’s (Wallace) residence in Loughanure.

Rosary at 9pm Friday,

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 26 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

