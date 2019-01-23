Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 23, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

- Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe

- Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla and Convoy

- Seamus Thompson formerly of Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Vincent Mc Cool, Main Street, Stranorlar

- Mary O'Donnell, Cashelnagore, Gortahork

- Brigid Patton, née Duffy, 280 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

Bobby Dobson, Dromore, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Bobby Dobson, Dromore, Kilmacrennan.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday January 23.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, January 23.

Funeral from there on Friday, January 25 for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Maghergallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

House private from after the rosary until 10am.

Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at her sister, Ann McBride’s (Wallace) residence in Loughanure from 9.30pm on Wednesday, January 23.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 26 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla and Convoy

The death has occurred of Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla, Dublin and Convoy.

Remains reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, 10 Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening, January 23, from 8.30pm to 10pm and on Friday, January 25, at his parents Eddie and Mary’s residence at Knockagarron, Broad Road, Convoy from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral on Saturday, January 26, at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterwards in the new cemetery. House private please on Thursday, January 24, and on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Thompson formerly of Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Seamus Thompson formerly of Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Reposing at his son, Alan's home, 22 Mourne Avenue, Strabane.

Funeral leaving his son's home on Thursday, January 24 at 1pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Vincent McCool, Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Vincent McCool, Main Street, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at the home of his brother Gerard McCool, Dunwiley, Stranorlar on Wednesday, January 23, from 5pm until rosary at 10pm, and on Thursday, January 24 from 11am until removal at 7pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 25 at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Mary O’Donnell, Cashelnagore, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary O’Donnell of Cashelnagore, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from her home on Thursday, January 24 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time please after Rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Brigid Patton, née Duffy, 280 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Brigid Patton, née Duffy, 280 Ard Mc Carron,Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, January 22 from 5pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday, January 23 from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her Home on Thursday, January 24 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough

The death has taken place of John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

Reposing at his late residence in Upper Kilmacloo.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday morning, January 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ladden, Fanad from 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 1pm on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

