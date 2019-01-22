Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 22, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Brigid Patton, née Duffy, 280 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, Bundoran

- Hugh Doherty, Tuam and Clonmany

- Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville

- John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough

- Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Bridget Wilson, nee McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

- Eileen Sweeney, Burtonport



- Tim Boyle, Lifford

- Mary (May) Kennedy, Kilraine, Glenties

- Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London, England

- Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran

- Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Tipperary and Ballyshannon

Brigid Patton, née Duffy,280 Ard Mc Carron,Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Brigid Patton, née Duffy, 280 Ard Mc Carron,Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Tuesday, January 22 from 5pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday, January 23 from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her Home on Thursday, January 24 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar,with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget Fitzgerald, 21 St Colm's Terrace, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 10am to 10pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071-9841547.

Hugh Doherty, Tuam and Clonmany

The death has occurred of Hugh Doherty, Cois Na Haibhainn, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam, Galway and Clonmany.

Reposing at Sioraoíocht in the grounds of the Assumption and St James Church, Claregalway (Eircode H9IYH05) this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 7pm to the adjacent church. Mass on Wednesday at 11am burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery.

Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anthony O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Jim McGlynn, Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Harkin, The Square, Moville.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest this evening Monday at 7pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballinacrea Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough

The death has taken place of John McBride, Upper Kilmacloo, Creeslough.

Reposing at his late residence in Upper Kilmacloo.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday morning, January 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in her 90th year, of Kathleen McGettigan, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in St Columba’s Church Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Hill Crest Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Bridget Wilson, née McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar

The death has taken place of Bridget Wilson, née McClure, Carngarrow, Glenvar.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar with burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Bus will be provided from the church car park to the wake house from 4pm to 10pm each night.

Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Donegal Hospice of Eileen Sweeney, Leckanagh, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford

The death has occurred of Tim Boyle, 5 Rossgier Close, Rossgier, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm until 10pm and on Tuesday from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

May (Mary) Kennedy, née Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Kennedy, née Waugh, Kilraine, Glenties and formerly of Frosses.

Her remains will repose at her late residence in Kilraine, Glenties from 8pm on Sunday.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilraine Graveyard.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors.

Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, Co. Antrim

The death has occurred of Jack McFetridge, Glencar Road, Letterkenny, formerly Portrush, County Antrim.

Repose at his home on Monday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to Conwal Parish Church for Service of Thanksgiving at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Heart Failure Support Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London

The death has occurred of Kathleen Peoples, Ladden, Fanad and London.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Ladden, Fanad from 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 22.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 1pm on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Pauric Kerrigan, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauric Kerrigan, 18 Gaelic Park, Bundoran and formerly Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon with remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation. House private to family only.

Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cissie) O'Reilly (née Cleary), Bellavue House, Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

