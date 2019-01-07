Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

- Mary O'Brien (née Boyle), Dublin / Frosses

- Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon

- Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston

- Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham

- Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany

- Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston

- James Mulrone, Ballyshannon

- Bríd Bradley (née McHugh), Ardara

- Michael McGinley, Milford and Derry

- Paddy Moy, Stragally, Cloghan

- Louise Murphy, 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Mary McLaughlin, Carndonagh

Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Willie McClafferty, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary tonight Monday and tomorrow night at 9pm. Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral on Wednesday, January 9, at 11.00am in St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Society c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Mary O'Brien (née Boyle), Dublin / Frosses

The death has taken place of Mary O'Brien (née Boyle) Clonsilla Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Frosses, Donegal

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Tuesday afternoon from 3.30pm, with family in attendance between 5pm and 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11pm followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.

House Private, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon.

Retired national school teacher. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819. House private at present, please.

Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston



The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Josephine Devenney (née Peoples),381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Reposing at her home this evening, Monday, January 7 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow morning, Tuesday, January 8th at 6pm to St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon, January 9th at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Lifford Hospital Patients` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.

Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Meehan, Main Street, Manorcunningham.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this afternoon, Monday January 7 at 4pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, January 9 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Fund, Stranorlar c/o any family member.

Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Bernard McColgan, Legahurry, Isle of Doe, Clonmany.

His remains will be leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday Morning at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Pat Houston Cuttymon Hill, St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 7 from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, January 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Mulrone, The Battery, Clyhore, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital in his 91st year of James (Jimmy) Mulrone, The Battery, Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son Sylvester and daughter-in-law Pauline, Gurteen Rd., Garrison, Co. Fermanagh on Monday from 12 noon to 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Bríd Bradley (nee McHugh), Common, Ardara

The death has taken place of Bríd Bradley (nee McHugh), Common, Ardara.

Remains reposing at her residence at Common on Sunday evening from 7.30pm until 11pm and on Monday from 11am until 11pm.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Harbour Lights Patients Comfort Fund c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors, Ardara.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Michael McGinley, Moyle Hill, Milford and Sheriff’s Mountain, Derry

The death has occurred of Michael McGinley, Moyle Hill, Milford and Sheriff’s Mountain, Derry.

Remains reposing at his home at Moyle, Milford.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 8 at 10.15am going to St Peter’s Church, Milford for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Private cremation to follow.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Paddy Moy, Stragally, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Paddy Moy, Stragally, Cloghan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Perpertual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Louise Murphy (née O'Donnell), 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Louise Murphy (née O'Donnell), 5 The Grange, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her residence from 12 noon until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Family, friends, and neighbours only. House strictly private at all other times, including morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice or McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Mary McLaughlin, née Porter, Glasha, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McLaughlin, née Porter, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

