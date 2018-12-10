Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 10, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Joseph Dunnion, Birmingham and formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey

- Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara

- Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel

- Gerry Gilligan, Ballyshannon

- Sister Columbanus Horan, Loreto Milford and Loreto Letterkenny

- Christopher McGettigan, Castlederg and Kilmacrennan

- Con Murray, Letterkenny

- Willie Magee, Strabane and St Johnston

- Sean McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Michael Joseph Dunnion, Ballybofey

- Mavis Rodgers, Kincasslagh

- Pauline Davies, Manorcunningham

- Manie John Greene, Loughanure, Annagry

- Mary McBreen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal

Michael Joseph Dunnion, Birmingham and formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his residence in Birmingham, England, of Michael Joseph Dunnion, formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning, December 13 in Olton Friary, 168 St.Bernards Road, Solihull B92 7BL at 9.15am, with interment immediately afterwards at Widney Manor Cemetery, Widney Manor Road, Bently Heath, Solihull B93 9AA.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to Parkinsons or Cancer Society care of Mrs.Brigid Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Month Mind Mass will take place in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, on Saturday January 5 at 8pm.

Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Griffith, Ballinatone, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece, Mrs Alma Thompson, Ballinatone this evening, on Monday, December 10 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday afternoon December 12 at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in St. John’s Parish Church, Kiltevogue with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland, Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara

The death has taken place of Nora Cunningham Stormhill, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s funeral home Sandfield, Ardara on Monday evening December 10th from 5pm to 9pm, followed by removal to her residence.

House private to family and close friends please.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Mary Anne McGrory, Dunmore, Kerrykeel.

Remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday December 10.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 12 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Gerry Gilligan, Parkhill, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at his residence of Gerry Gilligan, Parkhill, Ballyshannon (Veterinary Surgeon).

Remains are reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Tuesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Sister Columbanus Horan formerly of Loreto Convent, Milford and Loreto Convent, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sister Columbanus Horan formerly of Loreto Convent, Milford and Loreto Convent, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose in the Convent Chapel in Bray Co. Wicklow on Monday from 3pm with evening prayer at 5.15pm and removal to the Holy Redeemer Parish Church, Bray arriving at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Abbey House Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

Christopher McGettigan, Castlederg and Kilmacrennan

The sudden death has occurred of Christopher McGettigan, 19, 13, Ashburn Park, Castlederg, Tyrone and Kilmacrennan.

Beloved son of Brendan and Marian, much loved brother of Francesca, Antoinette, Brendan and Martin.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 11 at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The house is private please to family, friends and neighbours from 12 noon to 10pm on Sunday and Monday.

Con Murray, Fortwell, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Con Murray, Fortwell, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, December 10 from 5pm – 6pm.

Removal from there, arriving at St Columbas Church, Termon at 6.30pm that evening.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday December 11 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Willie Magee 16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane and formerly of St Johnston

The death has taken place at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg of Willie Magee 16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 12 noon for Service of Thanksgiving in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

Interment afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sean McLaughlin (Drummer), Railway Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Sean McLaughlin (Drummer), Railway Road, Buncrana.

Sean’s remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Lower Main St, Buncrana on Monday, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Michael Joseph Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death occurred at his residence in Birmingham, England on December 2 of Michael Joseph Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, December 13 in Olton Friary, 168 St. Bernard's Road, Solihull, B92 7BL at 9.15am, with interment immediately afterwards at Widney Manor Cemetery, Widney Manor Road, Bently Heath, Solihull, Birmingham.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Parkinsons or Cancer Society, care of Mrs. Brigid Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Month's Mind Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm.

Mavis Rodgers, Braade, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at Áras Ghaoth Dobhair of Mavis Rodgers, Braade, Kincasslagh.

Wake commenced at 1pm on Sunday at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 12.30pm going to the St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

Rosary at 8pm.

House private from 11pm and also on the morning of the funeral.

Pauline Davies, formerly of Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and Magherabeg, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pauline Davies formerly of Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and Magherabeg, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service on Tuesday at Gibson Funeral Home, Convoy at 11am and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Manie John Greene, Loughanure, Annagry

The death has taken place of Manie John Greene, Loughanure, Annagry.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Rosary at 9pm.

Mary McBreen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal

The death has occurred of Mary McBreen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal.

Her remains will repose in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday, December 10, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Attracta’s Oratory, Meadowbrook at 10am on Tuesday, December 11, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.