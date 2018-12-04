Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, December 4, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry

The death has taken place of Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 3pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Thursday, December 6 leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11.30am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy’s Funeral Directors

Patsy Kelly, Convoy

The death has taken place of Patsy Kelly, Maghercorn, Convoy. Removal from Terence McClintock Funeral Home at 4pm today going to his Sister’s residence, Anne Rowan, Drumkeen.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy and burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

House private from 11pm to 11am

Leo Cullen, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Cullen, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director Glencar.

Bridie Sweeney, Ardveen, Crolly

The death has occurred of Bridie Sweeney, Ardveen, Crolly.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home this evening, Monday, from 6pm and rosary at 9pm

Viewing tomorrow at 1pm and rosary at 6.30pm with a private removal afterwards to her own home; Ardveen.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Jane Crane, Dunlewey

The unexpected death has taken place of Jane Crane, Dunlewey.

A private cremation will take place.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors; 074 9152712

Georgie Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Georgie Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his residence from 3.30pm, Monday, with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Monday and Tuesday nights. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Patricia Reidy née McGonigle, Lower Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Patricia Reidy née McGonigle, Lower Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Her wake will take place in her home on Tuesday, December 4 from 6pm until 9pm.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in Lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Vincent Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

The death has taken place of Vincent Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon going to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Family time from 11pm until 11am on Sunday and family time from 11pm until 12 noon on the day of the funeral.

Traffic system in place enter from Mill Road and exit at Mullanmore.

Colm Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Loughcrillan Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Colm Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Loughcrillan Road, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning, December 4 to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Mary Diamond née Hone Strabane and formerly of Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Mary Diamond née Hone 36 Melmount Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Finadoose, Donegal Town.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, December 4 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 2pm.

Sadie McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sadie McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Removal from the hospice earlier today Sunday at 3.30pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday December 4 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Comiskey Funeral Director.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ellen Gaffney, (Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, County Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen Gaffney, (Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, County Leitrim. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for reception prayers at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086 249 2036. Both the Gaffeny residence and the Sheerin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private please.

Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place of Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10:15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

