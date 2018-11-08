Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 8, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town. Remains reposing in the Chapel of Rest in Donegal Community Hospital from 5.30pm on November 8. Remains leaving the Chapel of Rest at 6.20pm on Friday evening to St Mary’s Church Killymard for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church Killymard with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund to any family member or R Faulkner Funerals.

Patrick Dinny Gallagher of Chapel Road, Brinalack and formerly of Crolly

The death has taken place of Patrick Dinny Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinaleck, formerly of Carnagogue, Crolly.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 10am Thursday, November 8.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Brinaleck.

Burial afterwards to Magheragallen Cemetery.

Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on November 8 at 1pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors.

Gladys Keating née Given, Harrow, London and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place at St Lukes Hospice, Harrow, London of Gladys Keating née Given, Hatch End, Harrow, London and formerly Hillhead, Ardara on October 29.

Her remains will arrive in Belfast City Airport tomorrow Friday at 1pm and will be removed to the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara arriving at 7.15pm travelling via Derry, Letterkenny, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her late residence of Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.40am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Michael Benedict Breslin, Quay Street, Moville

The death has taken place of Michael Benedict Breslin, Quay Street, Moville.

Remains reposing at his late home. Leaving from there on Friday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass at St. Columba’s Church, Drung at 11am. Internment immediately after in the adjoining Churchyard.

Flowers welcome, donations in lieu if so desired to The local branch of Parkinson’s Association of Ireland c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Lena Carlin, Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Lena Carlin, Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her late home on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Kathleen Sweeney, née McCallig, Edeninfagh, Donegal and Dublin

The death has taken place of Kathleen Sweeney, née McCallig, Edeninfagh, Donegal and formerly of Rathfarnham.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Thursday evening, November 8, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday, November 9 at 10am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan with burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

