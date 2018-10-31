Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 31, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Raymond McLaughlin, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Ciarán Farrell, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Theckla Farren, née Timbs, formerly of Kildare, Dublin and Malin

The death has taken place of Raymond McLaughlin, funeral director, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 9.30am on Friday, November 2, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am

The death has occurred of Ciarán Farrell, Corlea, Ballyshannon and formerly of Windmill Road, Crumlin, Dublin.

Family home private at present. Requiem Mass today in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to North West Hospice, c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek on 07703210437.

The death has occurred of Theckla Farren, née Timbs, Leixlip, County Kildare and formerly of Foxrock, Dublin and Malin. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there going to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. James’s Foundation, Brain Disease / Neurology.

