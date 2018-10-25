Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, October 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Eddie O’Donnell, Craughyboyle, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary Eddie O’Donnell, Craughyboyle, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Friday in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Essie McGrenra, Carrick, Trentagh

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Essie McGrenra, Carrick, Trentagh

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan, at 12 noon on Saturday, October 27. Burial afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Mary McGonigle, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Mary McGonigle at her daughter’s residence, Beltra, Isle of Dough, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family and friends time please from 11pm – 10.30am

John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Thursday afternoon, going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery

The death has taken place of Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in Doochary on Friday, October 26 at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time on Friday morning before the funeral.

