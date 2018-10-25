Deaths in Donegal - October 25, Thursday morning

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Eddie O’Donnell, Craughyboyle, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary Eddie O’Donnell, Craughyboyle, Dungloe.

Remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 4pm today Wednesday until 6pm with removal to her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Friday in Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Mary McGonigle, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Mary McGonigle at her daughter’s residence, Beltra, Isle of Dough, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family and friends time please from 11pm – 10.30am

John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountaintop at 3pm on Thursday going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory Island

The death has occurred in the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Patsy Dan Rodgers, King of Tory Island.

Funeral on Thursday 25 at 12.30pm in St Colmcille’s Church, Tory Island with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Inquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors Gortahork



Tommy Rooney, Tubber, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Rooney, Tubber, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon from 5pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9.30pm with removal on Thursday morning to St, Marys Church, Cashelard, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West, care of John McGee and Sons or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Annabella Shiels (Bella), Mountcharles and formerly of Carrigart

The death has taken place of Annabella Shiels (Bella), 2 Forge Road, Mountcharles, formerly Gleneragh, Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, October 23 from 4pm to 11pm and on Wednesday, October 24 from 12noon to 11pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 25 at 10.30am for 11am Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Mountcharles.

Burial afterwards to St Columba’s Graveyard, Termon, Letterkenny, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery

The death has taken place of Sonny McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochery.

His remains will repose at his residence from 10am on Wednesday, October 24, with house private please on Tuesday evening October 23.

Funeral mass in Doochary on Friday, October 26 at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the new graveyard

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time on Friday morning before the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.