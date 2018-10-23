Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, October 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough

- Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe, Donegal

- Peggy McShea(née Malaniff), Ballyshannon

- David McLaughlin, (Davey), Malin

- Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point

- Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan

- Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Patrick Gerald’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 24 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Brother Kevin, The Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place of Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral on Wednesday afternoon, October 24 at 1.30pm at Ballylennan Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Mountain Rescue or Chest Heart and Stroke care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Peggy McShea (née Malaniff), Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Peggy McShea (née Malaniff) East Port and Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon.

Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All inquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

David McLaughlin, (Davey), Malin

The death has taken place of David McLaughlin, (Davey), Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Rsposing at his brother Brendan’s residence at Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan, Quigley's Point.

His remains are resposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 23 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon October 23 at 12.45om for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his home of Willie Hynes, The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 23) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.