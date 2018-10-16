Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Teresa O'Connell (née Morgan), Fir Ville, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Annie Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

- Molly Laird, Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny

- James Charles McFarland, Kesh, and formerly of Pettigo

- Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford

- Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad

- Maureen Lafferty, Dunfanaghy

- Cara Rose Bonner, Canada

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

- John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

Teresa O'Connell (née Morgan), Fir Ville, Navenny, Ballybofey



The death has taken place of Teresa O'Connell, Fir Ville Navenny, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late home on Wednesday, October 17 from 2pm. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 2pm both days and on the morning of the funeral. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Annie Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown



The death has taken place in Birmingham of Annie Quinn, formerly from Kingarrow, Fintown.

Annie's Remains will arrive in Fintown Chapel at 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, to repose overnight, travelling via Lifford.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Molly Laird, Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her residence of Molly Laird, Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday, October 16.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, October 18 at 1.15pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Tommy McLaughlin, Hillhead, Shrove, Greencastle



The death has taken place of Tommy McLaughlin, Hillhead, Shrove, Greencastle.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 18 for service in St Finian’s Parish Church, Greencastle at 1.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am please.

James Charles McFarland, Kesh, and formerly of Pettigo

The death has occurred of James Charles McFarland, 9 Glendurragh Park, Kesh, and formerly of Teivemore, Pettigo.

Funeral from his late home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service in Pettigo Methodist Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Tubrid Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, October 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pmto 11am.

Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad

The death has taken place in Scotland of Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, and formerly of Pollaid, Fanad.

His remains are going to St. Ninian’s Church, Knightswood, Glasgow on Wednesday evening, October 17 at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Cremation at 11.30am in Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnotter.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The British Liver Trust.

Maureen Lafferty, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maureen Lafferty, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 17 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Cara Rose Bonner, Canada

The sudden death has taken place in Canada of Cara Rose Bonner, baby daughter of James and Breda Bonner.

Remains are reposing in her grandparents' home, Michael and Ann Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

Mass of the Angels will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of Perpetual Succor, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 11am both nights.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.