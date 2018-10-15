Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford

-Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad

- Maureen Lafferty, Dunfanaghey

- Cara Rose Bonner, Canada

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

- John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

- Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana

- Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford

- Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford



The death has taken place at his home of Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford.

Reposing at his home this evening, Monday, October 15 from 7p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, October 17th at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad



The death has taken place in Scotland of Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, and formerly of Pollaid, Fanad.

His remains going to St. Ninian’s Church, Knightswood, Glasgow on Wednesday evening, October 17 at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 18th October at 10am followed by Cremation at 11.30am in Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnotter.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The British Liver Trust.

Maureen Lafferty, Dunfanaghey



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maureen Lafferty, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening, Monday October 15.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 17th at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Cara Rose Bonner, Canada



The sudden death has taken place in Canada of Cara Rose Bonner, baby daughter of James and Breda Bonner.

Remains will repose in her grandparents home, Michael and Ann Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan from 8pm this evening, Monday October 15.

Mass of the Angels will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of Perpetual Succor, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 11am both nights.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place in University Hospital Letterkenny of Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence, funeral from there on Tuesday at 10:15am gong to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill, for 11 o clock requiem mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm till 11am, family flowers only

Donations in lieu to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford

The death has taken place of Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home, Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Peter’s church Milford, burial afterwards in Milford cemetery

Family time from 10pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Donegal hospice care of Sweeney funeral directors.

Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at his home from 3pm on Sunday, Oct 14th

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 16 at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.





If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.