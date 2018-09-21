Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 21, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- George Deane, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

- Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

- Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

- Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Mary Love (née Kelly), 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane, formerly Tamnawood, Ballindrait

- John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton

- Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

- Thomas Conaghan, Crick-a-more, Dungloe

- Shirley Harding, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

George Deane, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown

The death has taken place of George Deane, 10 Springfield Park, Dunkineely and formerly of Gilbertstown.

Remains reposing today at his residence from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm going to St. Peter’s Church, Killaghtee for Funeral Service at 1pm.

Committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of John B. O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Carmel McCallion, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny. Remains will be reposing at her home from 4pm tomorrow. Funeral Mass will take palce in St Eunan's Cathedral at 12 noon on Sunday with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.



Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred in London, England, of Anthony Donaghey (Doe), 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at his late residence, 54 Cockhill Park, Buncrana, from 4pm on Friday, 21 September.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning leaving at 10.40am for 11am Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill,.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Jimmy McFadden, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday evening, September 21 going to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday September 22, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm on Thursday September 20th

Mary Love (née Kelly), 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane, formerly Tamnawood, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Love (née Kelly) – 36 Drumrallagh, Strabane and formerly of Tamnawood, Ballindrait.

Reposing at her home today, Thursday, from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday morning at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Jordan, Woodside, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only.

Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Dungloe District Hospital of Eileen Glackin, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

Remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm this evening.

Viewing on Friday at 3pm with removal at 7pm to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family home strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Dungloe Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member of Shaun Mc Glynn’s Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Thomas Conaghan, Crick-a-more, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Thomas Conaghan, Crick-a-more, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at this late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September, 21 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Dungloe Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Shirley Harding, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Shirley Harding, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Friday, September 21 at 9.45am to Donegal Methodist Church for Funeral Service at 10.45am, followed by Service and cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm Friday, September 21.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Town Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town.

House private please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.