Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Arthur Morrison, Pier Road, Rathmullan

- Owen Gallagher, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

- Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

- Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough

Arthur Morrison, Pier Road, Rathmullan



The death has taken place of Arthur Morrison, Pier Road, Rathmullan.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 9pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground.

House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Owen Gallagher, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Gallagher, Windyhall, Letterkenny and formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Remains will repose in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh from 7pm tomorrow evening, Tuesday, September 18.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place suddenly at her residence of Victoria Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield this Monday evening from 6pm to 9 pm with rosary at 9pm

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11a.m Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private please to family and friends.

Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Adeline O’Donnell, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Removal today from her residence at 4.45pm to St Mura's Church, Fahan to repose overnight

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only Donations if desired in lieu to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terry Wilson, 13 Doo, Cashel, Glebe, Ards, Creeslough.

His remains will repose at his late residence today from 5pm.

Memorial gathering at his home on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards Clondehorkey cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Family time please from 10pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal MS Society c/o any family member of James Harkin, Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.