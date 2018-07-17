Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 17, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Fisher, Carrick, Carrigart

The death has occurred of James Fisher Carrick, Carrigart.

Reposing at his brother John’s residence at Umlagh, Carrigart. Removal on Wednesday, July 18, at 1.30pm to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family burial ground.

Marian McKean, née Leonard, Meenderry Falcarragh and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred of Marian Mckean, née Leonard, Meenderry, Falcarragh, Donegal and formerly of Armagh.

Reposing at her home in Meenderry from 3pm on Wednesday, July 18. House private from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Fionan's Church, Falcarragh on Friday July 20 at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties

The death has taken place of Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Remains will repose in Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm with rosary at 9pm.

Also reposing, Wednesday, July 18 from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St.Connell's Church Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral at 11.00am on Thursday, July 19 followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 at Letterkenny University hospital.

C/O James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors Main Street Glenties.

Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville

The death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea. Followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.

One way system in operation with shuttle bus from the church carpark at Ballinacrea.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and Family Flowers only please with donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick Mullin, Walsall, England, formerly, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Walsall, West Midlands, England, of Patrick Mullin, formerly of Trusk, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 18 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Paddy Doran, formerly of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Paddy Doran, formerly of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, Tyrone and Buncrana.

Funeral leaving his sister's home on Wednesday, July 18 at 9am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Capuchin Day Centre. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Joe McElroy, Herbert Road, Bray, Wicklow and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Joe McElroy, Herbert Road, Bray, Wicklow and late of Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 17 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Fergal's Church, Ballywaltrim followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Gleeson, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Andrew Gleeson, Piller Park, Buncrana. Funeral from his residence on Wednesday, July 18 at 9.20 am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'Clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Family flowers only.

Martin McGoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Martin Mcgoldrick, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at St Bridget’s Community Centre, Ballintra this evening from 7pm until 10pm and Tuesday from 3pm until removal at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private please.

Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Collins, late of Bocan, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, all donations to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.