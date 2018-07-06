Death notices in Donegal - Friday morning, July 6, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

- Margaret Josephine Watters formerly of Ardara

- Liam Fitzpatrick, 11 Cockhill Rd, Buncrana

- Maura Carberry, Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Cork and Glenties

- Josie McBride, 40 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

- Joe Shalvey, London and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Eunan Crumlish, Chapel View, St Johnston

- Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Patsy Patrick Doherty, Knowehead, Muff

- Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan

- Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

- Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten

Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

The death has taken place of Margaret McAree, Keenaghan, Killmacrennan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Saturday, July 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Killmacrennan, for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

House private after 10pm.

Margaret Josephine Watters formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Josephine Watters known as (Maggie Josie), Monargan and formerly Mentinadea, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this Friday evening, July 6 from 5-8pm followed by private removal to her residence.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday from 2-6pm.

House private to family and friends at all other times.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, July 8 at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Liam Fitzpatrick, 11 Cockhill Rd, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Fitzpatrick, 11 Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Removal Friday, July 6 at 2pm from the Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Carberry, Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura Carberry, Lower Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top from 5pm until 6.45pm Friday, July 6 followed by removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery.

Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Cork and Glenties

The death has occurred of Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Donoughmore, Cork and Glenties.

Memorial Service at 3pm on Friday, July 6, in Our Lady of LaSalette and St. Joseph's Catholic Church, London. Reposing in Shovlins' Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Sunday, July 8. Viewing from 3pm until 5pm. Removal at 10am on Monday, July 9, to arrive at St. Connell's Church, Glenties for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.



Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties. Contact 00353872395827.

Josie McBride, 40 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Josie McBride, 40 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon. Remains going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday evening for 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. House strictly private. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 0719851744.

Joe Shalvey, London and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Joe Shalvey, London, England, formerly of Killeenadeema, County Galway and Glencolmcille. Remains leaving Shannon Airport, on Friday at 5pm via Loughrea, Galway to arrive in Glencolmcille at 10pm approximately.

Reposing at his late residence at Main Street, Cashel, Glencolmcille with removal on Saturday morning to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eunan Crumlish, Chapel View, St Johnston

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Eunan Crumlish, Chapel View, St Johnston.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm Thursday, July 5.

Removal from there on Friday evening, July 6, at 7pm going to St Baithins Church, St Johnson to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, July 7 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home Sunday at 11.15am for 12 o’clock Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Patsy Patrick Doherty, Knowehead, Muff

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Patsy Patrick Doherty, Knowehead, Muff.

His remains will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Muff this evening at 8pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan

The tragic death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

The death has taken place of Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 7 to St. Columba’s Church Killmacrennan, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

House private after 10pm.

Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten

The death has occurred of Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten.

His remains will be in McGlynn's Funeral Home.

Friday viewing at 5pm, with removal at 7.45pm going to St Crona’s Church for 8 o’clock, where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Saturday at 10am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

