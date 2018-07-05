Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 5, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Cork and Glenties

- Josie McBride, 40 St Benildas Avenue, Ballyshannon

- Joe Shalvey, London and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Eunan Crumlish, Chapel View, St Johnson

- Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Patsy Patrick Doherty, Knowehead, Muff

- Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan

- Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan

- Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten

- David Enfield, Ramelton

- Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Pauline Boyle, née Browne of London and formerly of Donoughmore, Cork and Glenties.

Memorial Service at 3pm on Friday, July 6, in Our Lady of LaSalette and St. Joseph's Catholic Church, London. Reposing in Shovlins' Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Sunday, July 8. Viewing from 3pm until 5pm. Removal at 10am on Monday, July 9, to arrive at St. Connell' s Church, Glenties for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties. Contact 00353872395827.

The death has taken place of Josie McBride, 40 St Benildas Avenue, Ballyshannon. Remains going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday evening for 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. House strictly private. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 0719851744.

The death has taken place of Joe Shalvey, London, England, formerly of Killeenadeema, County Galway and Glencolmcille. Remains leaving Shannon Airport, on Friday at 5pm via Loughrea, Galway to arrive in Glencolmcille at 10pm approximately.

Reposing at his late residence at Main Street, Cashel, Glencolmcille with removal on Saturday morning to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Eunan Crumlish, Chapel View, St Johnson.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm Thursday, July 5.

Removal from there on Friday evening, July 6 at 7pm going to St Baithins Church, St Johnson to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, July 7 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Barr, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Patsy Patrick Doherty, Knowehead, Muff.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The tragic death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Eddie McIntyre, Craigtown, Fahan.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place of Margaret McAree Keenaghan, Killmacrennan.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Thursday evening July 5.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 7 to St. Columba’s Church Killmacrennan, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

House private after 10pm.

The death has occurred of Micky Boyle, Manchester and Meenatotten.

His remains will be in McGlynns Funeral Home Thursday July 5 at 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Friday viewing at 5pm, with removal at 7.45pm going to St Crona’s Church for 8 o’clock where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Saturday at 10 o’clock with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Enfield of Ramelton. His Remains will be Reposing at his late residence from 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Service in St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Ramelton on Friday at 12 noon, cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.



Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Irish Heart Foundation co any family member or Con McDaid and sons, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Jim Garvey, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home on Wednesday, July 4 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, July 5 at 10.45 am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice or Cancer Research, C/o any family member.



